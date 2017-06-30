Kodiak Principal Recognized as National Outstanding Digital Principal of the Year
Kodiak Middle School Principal, Jethro Jones, is being recognized as one of three National Outstanding Digital Principals of the Year. The National Association of Secondary School Principals is honoring Mr. Jones for his outstanding work incorporating technology into the school curriculum.
Read more at KIMO.
