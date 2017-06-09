Kodiak principal earns national recognition
An Alaska principal is receiving national praise for bringing technology into classrooms to help school management, teaching and student learning. The National Association of Secondary School Principals named Kodiak Middle School Principal Jethro Jones as one of three 2017 Digital Principals of the Year.
