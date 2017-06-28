Encore serving 'Just Desserts'...if you dare to taste
Encore Theatre Company will serve up its first-ever dinner and play combo in mid-July with a sweet chance of filling up the house. The performance of murder mystery "Just Desserts" opens during the summer lull in local stage productions, practically making it the only live show in town.
