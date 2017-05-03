Tobacco, fishing taxes could be coming to Alaska island
The Kodiak Daily Mirror reported Friday that the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly is considering the taxes to make up for this upcoming fiscal year's budget gap, which is believed to be between $1.3 million and $1.9 million.
