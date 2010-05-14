When Alaska shellfish turns deadly
Stacy Michael, of Wasilla, holds some of her catch while digging for razor clams at Clam Gulch on the Kenai Peninsula on May 14, 2010. In the Alaska wilderness, at least you can see the things that'll kill you.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kodiak Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017
|Jan '17
|jim moeder
|1
|Sentencing reset for Alaska strip club owner in...
|Jan '17
|Dr Wu
|1
|Kodiak Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|16
|Moving to Kodiak (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|danmac444
|1
|Debbie pace (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Noone
|1
|To meet renewable energy goals, Alaska and US n... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Solarman
|3
|fake alaskain bush people (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Jackie Rogers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kodiak Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC