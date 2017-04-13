The Alaskan's guide to surviving breakup

The Alaskan's guide to surviving breakup

A truck splashes through water on the Old Seward Highway on the backside of Potter Marsh in South Anchorage on Wednesday. Characterized by the smell of decaying trash emerging from snowbanks, standing water in the roadways and an oppressive, drab brownness, breakup comes with a set of challenges Alaskans must confront before they can flip the switch in their brains from "winter" to "spring."

