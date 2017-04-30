Murkowski, groups want to see Gulf of Alaska military exercise moved to fall

Environmental activists, coastal Alaskans and Sen. Lisa Murkowski are all asking the U.S. Navy to move a biennial training exercise in the Gulf of Alaska to the fall, away from the fishing season. The Northern Edge 2017 exercise , an expansive military exercise set to begin Monday and last through May 12, that includes thousands of active, reserve and National Guard military members from the Air Force, Army, Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.