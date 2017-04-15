Forgot to change your studs? Troopers...

Forgot to change your studs? Troopers say take them off

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 15 Read more: KTOO-TV Juneau

Friday was the last day law enforcement would not ticket drivers with studs in Kodiak, the Aleutians and Southeast Alaska, according to an Alaska State Trooper dispatch , If you are pulled over with studded tires in those areas, troopers could fine you $50 and fines from other law enforcement may be even higher. Alaska law forbids drivers' use of studded tires and tires with chains outside of winter months in most of the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kodiak Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017 Jan '17 jim moeder 1
News Sentencing reset for Alaska strip club owner in... Jan '17 Dr Wu 1
Kodiak Music Selection (Sep '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 16
Moving to Kodiak (Jul '16) Jul '16 danmac444 1
Debbie pace (Jul '16) Jul '16 Noone 1
News To meet renewable energy goals, Alaska and US n... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Solarman 3
fake alaskain bush people (Jul '15) Jul '15 Jackie Rogers 1
See all Kodiak Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kodiak Forum Now

Kodiak Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kodiak Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Kodiak, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,740 • Total comments across all topics: 280,410,642

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC