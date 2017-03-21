Washington-based seafood processor fined $50K for polluting Alaska waters near Kodiak
Washington-based East West Seafoods LLC and its majority owner were sentenced in federal court Tuesday in Anchorage for dumping oil and raw sewage into the ocean off the coast of Alaska, prosecutors announced. The seafood processor was ordered to pay $50,000 for violating pollution and clean water regulations, stemming from the intentional discharge of oil and sewage, and then lying about it to the U.S. Coast Guard by providing false records.
