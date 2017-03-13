Related:Senate budget proposal would cut another 5 percent from University of Alaska

Alaska's Republican-led Senate majority proposed Monday to cut the state university system's unrestricted general fund budget by another 5 percent, or $16.3 million - an initial indication of how the reductions promised by chamber's leadership will hit the state's biggest agencies. The proposal came in a 15-minute budget subcommittee hearing at the Capitol, with the university's lobbyist warning that the cut, coming on top of a $45 million reduction in the past two years, would force "difficult decisions" for the system.

