Officials to Test Tsunami Warning System in Alaska
NOAA's National Weather Service, the Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and the Alaska Broadcasters Association plan to conduct a test of the tsunami warning communications system on Wednesday, March 29, at approximately 10:15 a.m. Alaska Daylight Time in coastal areas of southern Alaska. This test will be conducted for portions of coastal communities in Southeast Alaska, the Kenai Peninsula, Kodiak, the Aleutians and Pribilofs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Homer News.
Add your comments below
Kodiak Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017
|Jan '17
|jim moeder
|1
|Sentencing reset for Alaska strip club owner in...
|Jan '17
|Dr Wu
|1
|Kodiak Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|16
|Moving to Kodiak (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|danmac444
|1
|Debbie pace (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Noone
|1
|To meet renewable energy goals, Alaska and US n... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Solarman
|3
|fake alaskain bush people (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Jackie Rogers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kodiak Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC