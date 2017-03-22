Ocean conditions throw uncertainty in...

Ocean conditions throw uncertainty into salmon forecast

Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: Alaska Journal of Commerce

After last year's disastrously low pink salmon runs to drainages all across the Gulf of Alaska, the forecasts offer a little more hope for the 2017 season. Alaska Department of Fish and Game managers in Southeast are predicting a strong pink year, with 43 million fish set to return, slightly greater than the recent 10-year average of 39 million fish.

