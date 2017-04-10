Military Exercise Provides Medical Ca...

Military Exercise Provides Medical Care for Kodiak Island Residents

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: U.S. Department of Defense

Air Force Lt. Col. Mark Davis with the 147th Medical Group adjusts a manual phoropter in order to find the correct prescription lenses for a patient during Arctic Care 2017 in Kodiak, Alaska, March 28, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at U.S. Department of Defense.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kodiak Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017 Jan '17 jim moeder 1
News Sentencing reset for Alaska strip club owner in... Jan '17 Dr Wu 1
Kodiak Music Selection (Sep '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 16
Moving to Kodiak (Jul '16) Jul '16 danmac444 1
Debbie pace (Jul '16) Jul '16 Noone 1
News To meet renewable energy goals, Alaska and US n... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Solarman 3
fake alaskain bush people (Jul '15) Jul '15 Jackie Rogers 1
See all Kodiak Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kodiak Forum Now

Kodiak Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kodiak Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
 

Kodiak, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,126 • Total comments across all topics: 280,277,218

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC