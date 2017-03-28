Ice Causes Dam on Alaska's Kodiak Island to Empty
Ouzinkie has requested emergency assistance after the southern Alaska city's mayor said the town's dam had to be completely drained after shifting ice broke a gate valve. The Kodiak Daily Mirror reports Ouzinkie Mayor Dan Clarion says the dam was drained Wednesday and some homes were without water Friday.
