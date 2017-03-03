Charges say search of Kodiak man's home turned up pounds of drugs, 31 firearms
A Kodiak man faces a federal drug charge after a search of his home uncovered nearly a pound each of methamphetamine and heroin and a cache of firearms, according to a charging document. Around a pound each of meth and heroin were seized, as well as 161 grams of cocaine, the charges say.
