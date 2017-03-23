Ask a Climatologist: Clear and cold o...

Ask a Climatologist: Clear and cold on repeat

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 23 Read more: APRN

For most of the state the weather forecast has been pretty simple for the entire month of March: cold and clear. But how unusual is that? Climatologist Brian Brettschneider said temperatures for the month have been colder than normal for most of the state, and well below normal for Anchorage and Fairbanks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at APRN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kodiak Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017 Jan '17 jim moeder 1
News Sentencing reset for Alaska strip club owner in... Jan '17 Dr Wu 1
Kodiak Music Selection (Sep '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 16
Moving to Kodiak (Jul '16) Jul '16 danmac444 1
Debbie pace (Jul '16) Jul '16 Noone 1
News To meet renewable energy goals, Alaska and US n... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Solarman 3
fake alaskain bush people (Jul '15) Jul '15 Jackie Rogers 1
See all Kodiak Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kodiak Forum Now

Kodiak Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kodiak Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
 

Kodiak, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,954 • Total comments across all topics: 279,936,270

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC