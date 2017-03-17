Alaska salmon harvest expected to double this year
Alaska salmon fishermen could haul in a harvest nearly double last year's catch due to a projected uptick in the number of pinks. An Alaska Department of Fish and Game report on 2017 salmon run forecasts and harvest projections pegs the catch at 204 million fish.
Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
