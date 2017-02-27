Report Shows 556 Sales Tax Changes Ac...

Report Shows 556 Sales Tax Changes Across U.S. in 2016

Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: The CPA Technology Advisor

Across the country, there were 556 sales and use tax rate changes at the state, county and local level, according to the annual Sales Tax Rate Report from Vertex , Inc., a provider of corporate tax solutions. Similar to the previous year, 2016 saw two significant state sales tax increases: Louisiana increased its rate from 4 percent to 5 percent, effective April 1, 2016, and South Dakota increased its rate from 4 percent to 4.5 percent, effective June 1, 2016.

