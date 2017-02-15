Questions raised over new tanker escort tugs for Prince William Sound
Crowley Marine Services currently holds the contract to provide oil tanker escorts and spill response and prevention in Prince William Sound. A watchdog group is raising questions about whether new tugboats planned for Prince William Sound are up to the job of escorting oil tankers through the region.
