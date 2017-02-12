Hazardous flying conditions
A flock of ravens scatters when a gust of wind blows through the group as it tries to take off on Sunday in Kenai. Sunday morning brought temperatures around zero, strong winds and blowing snow to the western Kenai Peninsula, part of a stormsystem moving across Southcentral Alaska.
