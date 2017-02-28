Chirikof Island villagers' remains, s...

Chirikof Island villagers' remains, stored for decades at Lower 48 museums, returned to Alaska

Tuesday Feb 28

Half a century after they were exposed by storm erosion, plucked out of the ground and sent on a long journey to the U.S. Midwest, the bones of Kodiak-area villagers are back in their home region. Fifty-one boxes of human remains from the abandoned Alutiiq village of Ukamuk, a site on Chirikof Island in the Kodiak archipelago, were welcomed back last week with an evening ceremony at the Alutiiq Museum in Kodiak.

