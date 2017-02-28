Chirikof Island villagers' remains, stored for decades at Lower 48 museums, returned to Alaska

Half a century after they were exposed by storm erosion, plucked out of the ground and sent on a long journey to the U.S. Midwest, the bones of Kodiak-area villagers are back in their home region. Fifty-one boxes of human remains from the abandoned Alutiiq village of Ukamuk, a site on Chirikof Island in the Kodiak archipelago, were welcomed back last week with an evening ceremony at the Alutiiq Museum in Kodiak.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.