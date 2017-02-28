Chirikof Island villagers' remains, stored for decades at Lower 48 museums, returned to Alaska
Half a century after they were exposed by storm erosion, plucked out of the ground and sent on a long journey to the U.S. Midwest, the bones of Kodiak-area villagers are back in their home region. Fifty-one boxes of human remains from the abandoned Alutiiq village of Ukamuk, a site on Chirikof Island in the Kodiak archipelago, were welcomed back last week with an evening ceremony at the Alutiiq Museum in Kodiak.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Kodiak Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017
|Jan '17
|jim moeder
|1
|Sentencing reset for Alaska strip club owner in...
|Jan '17
|Dr Wu
|1
|Kodiak Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|16
|Moving to Kodiak (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|danmac444
|1
|Debbie pace (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Noone
|1
|To meet renewable energy goals, Alaska and US n... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Solarman
|3
|fake alaskain bush people (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Jackie Rogers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kodiak Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC