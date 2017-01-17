Trump's Interior Secretary nominee might just grant Murkowski's every wish

Congressman Ryan Zinke, R-Montana, nominee to head the Interior Department, drew a warm reception at his Senate hearing Tuesday, as he peppered chairwoman Sen. Lisa Murkowski R-Alaska with repeated promises to work with her on Alaska-centric issues. Murkowski chairs the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and consequently controls the Senate end of the nomination process for the incoming Interior secretary.

