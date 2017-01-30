Renewable energy makes financial sense for Alaska
The mitigation of climate change is indeed a powerful argument for a shift away from carbon-producing technologies and toward renewable energy. The effects of climate change are being felt in Alaska, as evidenced by the inundation of villages such as Shishmaref and Kivalina at the hands of lessened sea ice, more powerful storms and rising sea levels.
Kodiak Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017
|Jan 24
|jim moeder
|1
|Sentencing reset for Alaska strip club owner in...
|Jan 21
|Dr Wu
|1
|Kodiak Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|16
|Moving to Kodiak (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|danmac444
|1
|Debbie pace (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Noone
|1
|To meet renewable energy goals, Alaska and US n... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Solarman
|3
|fake alaskain bush people (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Jackie Rogers
|1
