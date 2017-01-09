Kodiak home a loss after sunday morni...

Kodiak home a loss after sunday morning blaze

Read more: KTOO-TV Juneau

An occupant at 1521 Baranof Street called 911 just before 1:30 a.m. and reported that the home was on fire and everyone had gotten out, according to an announcement from Kodiak Fire Department Chief James Mullican Jr. However, according to the release, the intensity of the fire and the collapsing structure forced the fire crews into a "defensive attack" on the fire.

Kodiak, AK

