Kodiak could soon see new missile testing

On January 13th, the Missile Defense Agency released a proposed Environmental Impact Study stating there are no negative impacts from launching missile defense test flights from the Pacific Spaceport Complex on Kodiak island. If the EIS is approved, equipment and operations for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense as well as the Patriot missile defense systems will be moved to the island, according toMDA spokesman Chris Johnson.

