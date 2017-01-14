Good luck in Juneau

Good luck in Juneau

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 14 Read more: Peninsula Clarion

The 30th Alaska Legislature gavels in on Tuesday, and we'd like to take a moment to wish our Kenai Peninsula legislators good luck over the coming months in Juneau. Alaska lawmakers certainly have their work cut out for them, and their primary focus is sure to be the state's fiscal situation, and taking significant steps to address a $3 billion or so budget gap.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kodiak Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kodiak Music Selection (Sep '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 16
Moving to Kodiak (Jul '16) Jul '16 danmac444 1
Debbie pace (Jul '16) Jul '16 Noone 1
News To meet renewable energy goals, Alaska and US n... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Solarman 3
fake alaskain bush people (Jul '15) Jul '15 Jackie Rogers 1
Scottish Girl Looking For an Alaskan Penpal!!!! (Feb '15) Feb '15 xxsazzaxx 1
News Vessel haulout system something 'like Egyptians... (Feb '15) Feb '15 jax23willis 1
See all Kodiak Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kodiak Forum Now

Kodiak Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kodiak Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Kodiak, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,307 • Total comments across all topics: 278,036,597

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC