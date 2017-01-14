Good luck in Juneau
The 30th Alaska Legislature gavels in on Tuesday, and we'd like to take a moment to wish our Kenai Peninsula legislators good luck over the coming months in Juneau. Alaska lawmakers certainly have their work cut out for them, and their primary focus is sure to be the state's fiscal situation, and taking significant steps to address a $3 billion or so budget gap.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.
Add your comments below
Kodiak Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kodiak Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|16
|Moving to Kodiak (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|danmac444
|1
|Debbie pace (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Noone
|1
|To meet renewable energy goals, Alaska and US n... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Solarman
|3
|fake alaskain bush people (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Jackie Rogers
|1
|Scottish Girl Looking For an Alaskan Penpal!!!! (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|xxsazzaxx
|1
|Vessel haulout system something 'like Egyptians... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|jax23willis
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kodiak Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC