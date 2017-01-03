Fairbanks woman was killed in crash less than a half-hour after release from jail
Fairbanks police said 21-year-old Michaela Kitelinger was arrested for DUI Sunday near the bar Kodiak Jack's, with a breath alcohol content of .185. She was taken to the Fairbanks Correctional Center around 5 a.m. The state Department of Corrections, which operates the facility, said in a statement that Kitelinger was released at 6:32 a.m. Just 23 minutes later, at 6:55 a.m., police responded to Davis Road, where authorities say a driver hit Kitelinger as she was walking in the road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Kodiak Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kodiak Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|16
|Moving to Kodiak
|Jul '16
|danmac444
|1
|Debbie pace (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Noone
|1
|To meet renewable energy goals, Alaska and US n... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Solarman
|3
|fake alaskain bush people (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Jackie Rogers
|1
|Scottish Girl Looking For an Alaskan Penpal!!!! (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|xxsazzaxx
|1
|Vessel haulout system something 'like Egyptians... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|jax23willis
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kodiak Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC