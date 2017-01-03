Fairbanks woman was killed in crash l...

Fairbanks woman was killed in crash less than a half-hour after release from jail

Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Fairbanks police said 21-year-old Michaela Kitelinger was arrested for DUI Sunday near the bar Kodiak Jack's, with a breath alcohol content of .185. She was taken to the Fairbanks Correctional Center around 5 a.m. The state Department of Corrections, which operates the facility, said in a statement that Kitelinger was released at 6:32 a.m. Just 23 minutes later, at 6:55 a.m., police responded to Davis Road, where authorities say a driver hit Kitelinger as she was walking in the road.

