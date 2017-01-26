Consultant doubts capabilities of tugs that will take over...

Consultant doubts capabilities of tug...

A marine engineer hired by the oil-spill watchdog group for Prince William Sound has identified "fairly significant deficiencies" in plans for two sets of tanker-escort tugs being built by Edison Chouest, the impending oil-spill prevention and response contractor at the Valdez Marine Terminal. "We don't see that enough work has been done in either design to enable them to be declared fit for purpose," said Robert Allan, executive chair of Robert Allan Ltd ., a longtime Canadian naval architectural firm based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

