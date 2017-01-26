Consultant doubts capabilities of tugs that will take over...
A marine engineer hired by the oil-spill watchdog group for Prince William Sound has identified "fairly significant deficiencies" in plans for two sets of tanker-escort tugs being built by Edison Chouest, the impending oil-spill prevention and response contractor at the Valdez Marine Terminal. "We don't see that enough work has been done in either design to enable them to be declared fit for purpose," said Robert Allan, executive chair of Robert Allan Ltd ., a longtime Canadian naval architectural firm based in Vancouver, British Columbia.
Kodiak Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017
|Jan 24
|jim moeder
|1
|Sentencing reset for Alaska strip club owner in...
|Jan 21
|Dr Wu
|1
|Kodiak Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|16
|Moving to Kodiak (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|danmac444
|1
|Debbie pace (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Noone
|1
|To meet renewable energy goals, Alaska and US n... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Solarman
|3
|fake alaskain bush people (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Jackie Rogers
|1
