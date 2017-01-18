Commerce secretary declares pink salmon disaster

Pink salmon fishermen in Alaska may get a break from the federal government after outgoing Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker declared a diaster for the 2016 season in the Gulf of Alaska. U.S. Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker granted Gov. Bill Walker's request for a declaration of a disaster for Alaska's pink salmon fishery on Wednesday along with eight other salmon and crab fisheries along the West Coast.

