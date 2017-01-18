Commerce secretary declares pink salm...

Commerce secretary declares pink salmon disaster

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Alaska Journal of Commerce

Pink salmon fishermen in Alaska may get a break from the federal government after outgoing Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker declared a diaster for the 2016 season in the Gulf of Alaska. U.S. Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker granted Gov. Bill Walker's request for a declaration of a disaster for Alaska's pink salmon fishery on Wednesday along with eight other salmon and crab fisheries along the West Coast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alaska Journal of Commerce.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kodiak Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sentencing reset for Alaska strip club owner in... 45 min Dr Wu 1
Kodiak Music Selection (Sep '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 16
Moving to Kodiak (Jul '16) Jul '16 danmac444 1
Debbie pace (Jul '16) Jul '16 Noone 1
News To meet renewable energy goals, Alaska and US n... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Solarman 3
fake alaskain bush people (Jul '15) Jul '15 Jackie Rogers 1
Scottish Girl Looking For an Alaskan Penpal!!!! (Feb '15) Feb '15 xxsazzaxx 1
See all Kodiak Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kodiak Forum Now

Kodiak Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kodiak Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Kodiak, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,857 • Total comments across all topics: 278,111,323

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC