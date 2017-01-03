Coast Guard rescues crew of four from disabled fishing boat in the Bering Sea

In this video provided by a Coast Guard Air Station Sitka MH-60T Jayhawk crew, four crew members of the Lady Gudny are hoisted from the disabled fishing vessel adrift in the Bering Sea 230 miles east-southeast of Kodiak, Alaska, Jan. 6, 2017. The Lady Gudny experienced fuel problems and exhausted its supply of fuel filters Jan. 5. Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald suspends officer 10 days without pay for questionable actions while responding to an assault call before Christmas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.