Alutiiq Museum director of operations to take job in Minnesota
Alutiiq Museum Director of Operations Marnie Leist is movnig to Minnesota to take a position as executive director of the Brown County Historical Society. Marnie Leist has been in Kodiak for 11 years, and looks back to when she first arrived to the island.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kodiak Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kodiak Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|16
|Moving to Kodiak
|Jul '16
|danmac444
|1
|Debbie pace (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Noone
|1
|To meet renewable energy goals, Alaska and US n... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Solarman
|3
|fake alaskain bush people (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Jackie Rogers
|1
|Scottish Girl Looking For an Alaskan Penpal!!!! (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|xxsazzaxx
|1
|Vessel haulout system something 'like Egyptians... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|jax23willis
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kodiak Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC