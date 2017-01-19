After years of cuts, ADFG budget gets...

After years of cuts, ADFG budget gets slight bump for FY18

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 19 Read more: Alaska Journal of Commerce

The F/V Tessara Morgan, left, ties up to the Norquest Seafood's tender Cloverleaf as a 250-ton catch of herring is pumped during the Togiak herring fishery. Fishermen will face a lower harvest quota next year in the state's largest herring fishery because budget cuts forced the Alaska Department of Fish and Game to eliminate its annual survey and go to a conservative estimate of abundance instead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alaska Journal of Commerce.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kodiak Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017 1 hr jim moeder 1
News Sentencing reset for Alaska strip club owner in... Jan 21 Dr Wu 1
Kodiak Music Selection (Sep '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 16
Moving to Kodiak (Jul '16) Jul '16 danmac444 1
Debbie pace (Jul '16) Jul '16 Noone 1
News To meet renewable energy goals, Alaska and US n... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Solarman 3
fake alaskain bush people (Jul '15) Jul '15 Jackie Rogers 1
See all Kodiak Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kodiak Forum Now

Kodiak Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kodiak Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Kodiak, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,892 • Total comments across all topics: 278,206,793

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC