Two missing after vessel sinks near Dutch Harbor
Two people are missing after a commercial fishing vessel sank near Unalaska Tuesday night, forcing crew members to abandon ship. Around 10 p.m., the U.S. Coast Guard received reports that the 117-foot Exito was taking on water north of Unalaska Bay.
Read more at APRN.
