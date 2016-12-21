Stage East Wraps 2016 with 'Last Call...

Stage East Wraps 2016 with 'Last Call,' A New Year's Eve Show

This December 31 Stage East continues its eleven-year history of celebratory New Year's Eve productions with "Last Call", a collection of three comedies by American playwright Theresa Rebeck. The plays, Speakeasy, Drinking Problem, and Big Mistake, are all set in bars, and deal with comical, sometimes antagonistic relationships between men and women.

