Stage East Wraps 2016 with 'Last Call,' A New Year's Eve Show
This December 31 Stage East continues its eleven-year history of celebratory New Year's Eve productions with "Last Call", a collection of three comedies by American playwright Theresa Rebeck. The plays, Speakeasy, Drinking Problem, and Big Mistake, are all set in bars, and deal with comical, sometimes antagonistic relationships between men and women.
Kodiak Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kodiak Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Nov 25
|Musikologist
|16
|Moving to Kodiak
|Jul '16
|danmac444
|1
|Debbie pace
|Jul '16
|Noone
|1
|To meet renewable energy goals, Alaska and US n... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Solarman
|3
|fake alaskain bush people (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Jackie Rogers
|1
|Scottish Girl Looking For an Alaskan Penpal!!!! (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|xxsazzaxx
|1
|Vessel haulout system something 'like Egyptians... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|jax23willis
|1
