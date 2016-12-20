Kodiak kids make sandwiches for the n...

Kodiak kids make sandwiches for the needy

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: KSKA

The holidays tend to inspire people to be all-the-more charitable, and a couple of classes at Peterson Elementary School have made the spirit of giving a monthly tradition. Since September, a group of second grade students have been among those to put a little time aside to make sandwiches for those in need.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSKA.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kodiak Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kodiak Music Selection (Sep '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 16
Moving to Kodiak Jul '16 danmac444 1
Debbie pace Jul '16 Noone 1
News To meet renewable energy goals, Alaska and US n... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Solarman 3
fake alaskain bush people (Jul '15) Jul '15 Jackie Rogers 1
Scottish Girl Looking For an Alaskan Penpal!!!! (Feb '15) Feb '15 xxsazzaxx 1
News Vessel haulout system something 'like Egyptians... (Feb '15) Feb '15 jax23willis 1
See all Kodiak Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kodiak Forum Now

Kodiak Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kodiak Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
 

Kodiak, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,062 • Total comments across all topics: 277,382,130

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC