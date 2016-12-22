Kodiak Island superintendent to recei...

Kodiak Island superintendent to receive Governor's Award

Thursday Dec 22

One of the major players in how arts education looks in the Kodiak Island Borough School District just learned that she'll receive a Governor's Award for her work. Marilyn Davidson will receive a Governor's Award for her work in the arts and humanities in Alaska.

