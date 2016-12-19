Kodiak borough awards contract to replant Chiniak land burned in Twin Creeks fire
The Kodiak Island Borough Assembly recently agreed to award a contract for the planting of spruce tree seedlings on Chiniak land burned in the Twin Creeks fire. At last week's regular meeting, the assembly OK'd the agreement with Alaska-based Carter & Carter Enterprises and, before the assembly passed that contract, the borough staff explained measures it took to ensure that the company carries out the work as expected.
