Kodiak borough awards contract to rep...

Kodiak borough awards contract to replant Chiniak land burned in Twin Creeks fire

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: KTOO-TV Juneau

The Kodiak Island Borough Assembly recently agreed to award a contract for the planting of spruce tree seedlings on Chiniak land burned in the Twin Creeks fire. At last week's regular meeting, the assembly OK'd the agreement with Alaska-based Carter & Carter Enterprises and, before the assembly passed that contract, the borough staff explained measures it took to ensure that the company carries out the work as expected.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kodiak Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kodiak Music Selection (Sep '12) Nov 25 Musikologist 16
Moving to Kodiak Jul '16 danmac444 1
Debbie pace Jul '16 Noone 1
News To meet renewable energy goals, Alaska and US n... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Solarman 3
fake alaskain bush people (Jul '15) Jul '15 Jackie Rogers 1
Scottish Girl Looking For an Alaskan Penpal!!!! (Feb '15) Feb '15 xxsazzaxx 1
News Vessel haulout system something 'like Egyptians... (Feb '15) Feb '15 jax23willis 1
See all Kodiak Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kodiak Forum Now

Kodiak Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kodiak Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Kodiak, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,152 • Total comments across all topics: 277,327,300

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC