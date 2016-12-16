Gulf rationalization dies a quiet death

Gulf rationalization dies a quiet death

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: Alaska Journal of Commerce

Gulf of Alaska trawlers march in Kodiak last June to protest a proposed catch share plan that would have allocated bycatch quota without the same for their direct harvest of species such as pollock and Pacific cod. At the North Pacific Fishery Management Council's most recent meeting all the proposals were tabled indefinitely.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alaska Journal of Commerce.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kodiak Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kodiak Music Selection (Sep '12) Nov 25 Musikologist 16
Moving to Kodiak Jul '16 danmac444 1
Debbie pace Jul '16 Noone 1
News To meet renewable energy goals, Alaska and US n... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Solarman 3
fake alaskain bush people (Jul '15) Jul '15 Jackie Rogers 1
Scottish Girl Looking For an Alaskan Penpal!!!! (Feb '15) Feb '15 xxsazzaxx 1
News Vessel haulout system something 'like Egyptians... (Feb '15) Feb '15 jax23willis 1
See all Kodiak Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kodiak Forum Now

Kodiak Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kodiak Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Kodiak, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,394 • Total comments across all topics: 277,315,067

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC