Ground squirrel: Invasive species or native to island?
An archaeologist is studying the ancient ground squirrel on Chirikof Island and trying to figure out when the squirrel would have been introduced to the area and how. Catherine West is a research assistant professor at Boston University and has been coming to do archaeology in the Kodiak area since the early 2000's.
Kodiak Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kodiak Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|16
|Moving to Kodiak
|Jul '16
|danmac444
|1
|Debbie pace
|Jul '16
|Noone
|1
|To meet renewable energy goals, Alaska and US n... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Solarman
|3
|fake alaskain bush people (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Jackie Rogers
|1
|Scottish Girl Looking For an Alaskan Penpal!!!! (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|xxsazzaxx
|1
|Vessel haulout system something 'like Egyptians... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|jax23willis
|1
