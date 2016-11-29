Workshop to discuss threats of ocean acidification on Alaska waters
The world's oceans are becoming more acidic and, like climate change, it's happening at a faster rate in the far north waters of Alaska. A workshop to be held Wednesday in Anchorage aims to bring together scientists and stakeholders to better understand the threat ocean acidification poses to the state.
Kodiak Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kodiak Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Nov 25
|Musikologist
|16
|Moving to Kodiak
|Jul '16
|danmac444
|1
|Debbie pace
|Jul '16
|Noone
|1
|To meet renewable energy goals, Alaska and US n... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Solarman
|3
|fake alaskain bush people (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Jackie Rogers
|1
|Scottish Girl Looking For an Alaskan Penpal!!!! (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|xxsazzaxx
|1
|Vessel haulout system something 'like Egyptians... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|jax23willis
|1
