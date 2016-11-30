Kodiak school maintenance issues need fixes and funds
The topic of how to fund maintenance projects came up last night at borough assembly work session during discussion about the Main Elementary School walkway. Borough Manager Michael Powers said the structure is in disrepair - in part because of design flaws.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.
