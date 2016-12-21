Kodiak aerospace complex expects next launch in 2017
Operators of the Pacific Spaceport Complex in Kodiak say the facility's next launch won't take place before the end of the year as previously reported. The Kodiak Daily Mirror reports Alaska Aerospace Corp. CEO Craig Campbell says the next launch may take place sometime in the spring or summer of next year.
