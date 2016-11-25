All absentee ballots counted and acco...

All absentee ballots counted and accounted for

Friday Nov 25

Just before heading out for the Thanksgiving holiday, the Alaska Division of Elections made its final count Wednesday of outstanding ballots from the November 8th General Election. About 700 more absentee and nearly 200 questioned ballots were added to the House District 32 totals, but they did not change the results - Representative Louise Stutes of Kodiak has been reelected.

