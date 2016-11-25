All absentee ballots counted and accounted for
Just before heading out for the Thanksgiving holiday, the Alaska Division of Elections made its final count Wednesday of outstanding ballots from the November 8th General Election. About 700 more absentee and nearly 200 questioned ballots were added to the House District 32 totals, but they did not change the results - Representative Louise Stutes of Kodiak has been reelected.
Start the conversation, or Read more at APRN.
Add your comments below
Kodiak Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kodiak Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Nov 25
|Musikologist
|16
|Moving to Kodiak
|Jul '16
|danmac444
|1
|Debbie pace
|Jul '16
|Noone
|1
|To meet renewable energy goals, Alaska and US n... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Solarman
|3
|fake alaskain bush people (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Jackie Rogers
|1
|Scottish Girl Looking For an Alaskan Penpal!!!! (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|xxsazzaxx
|1
|Vessel haulout system something 'like Egyptians... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|jax23willis
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kodiak Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC