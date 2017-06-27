Trevor Mauch named one of PBJ's 2017 Forty Under 40
Trevor Mauch, CEO of Carrot in Roseburg, was named one of Portland Business Journal's top 40 CEOs under 40. Mauch posed for a photo Monday morning in front of a wall of cut-out social media posts and letters about the company. Carrot sends its clients plush carrot dolls.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Klamath Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|best smoke
|Jun 21
|helpastoner
|1
|Time to start gutting some pigs and I don't mea...
|Jun 13
|Hell
|11
|lol
|Jun 13
|SillyBilly
|3
|where is the best area in the Klamath Basin to ... (Jun '13)
|Jun 13
|OpFag
|17
|a oeViolent dangerous offendera to be released ...
|Jun 13
|OpFag
|3
|beware of phone tax scam
|Jun 13
|OpFag
|2
|where is tha bangin' hoes at (Oct '16)
|Jun 6
|Yay
|3
Find what you want!
Search Klamath Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC