Sherm's Thunderbird Markets Wins Unified Grocers' 2017 Ben Schwartz Retail Grocery Visionary Award
Sherm's Thunderbird Markets was announced as the recipient of Unified Grocers' 2017 Ben Schwartz Retail Grocery Visionary Award at a special luncheon held today in Medford, Oregon. The award is named after Ben Schwartz, former Unified Chairman of the Board and nationally recognized retail visionary.
