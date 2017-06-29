Sentry Eagle 2017 prepares for take-off in Klamath Falls
One of North America's largest air-to-air combat training exercises is coming to Klamath Falls in July, and you can get a ringside seat. Master Sergeant Jennifer Shirar of the Oregon Air National Guard explained, "Sentry Eagle is a large-force exercise that brings together multiple aircraft from different organizations."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.
Add your comments below
Klamath Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|best smoke
|Jun 21
|helpastoner
|1
|Time to start gutting some pigs and I don't mea...
|Jun 13
|Hell
|11
|lol
|Jun 13
|SillyBilly
|3
|where is the best area in the Klamath Basin to ... (Jun '13)
|Jun 13
|OpFag
|17
|a oeViolent dangerous offendera to be released ...
|Jun 13
|OpFag
|3
|beware of phone tax scam
|Jun 13
|OpFag
|2
|where is tha bangin' hoes at (Oct '16)
|Jun 6
|Yay
|3
Find what you want!
Search Klamath Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC