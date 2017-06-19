Sen. Jeff Merkley visits Klamath Falls
Merkley says he's concerned about the possible impacts of the President's health care plan. "Because this health care bill could strip health care from millions of Americans, hundreds of thousands of people here in Oregon - and yet they're wanting to do it with no committee, no dialog."
