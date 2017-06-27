Oregon woman accused of impersonating...

Oregon woman accused of impersonating Treasury representative - Tue, 27 Jun 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Authorities say an Oregon woman impersonated a U.S. Department of the Treasury employee while trying to pay a parking ticket with a fraudulent money order. The Herald and News reported 38-year-old Keisha Richcreek, of Klamath Falls, appeared in court Monday on charges of first-degree forgery and criminal impersonation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Klamath Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
best smoke Jun 21 helpastoner 1
Time to start gutting some pigs and I don't mea... Jun 13 Hell 11
lol Jun 13 SillyBilly 3
where is the best area in the Klamath Basin to ... (Jun '13) Jun 13 OpFag 17
News a oeViolent dangerous offendera to be released ... Jun 13 OpFag 3
beware of phone tax scam Jun 13 OpFag 2
where is tha bangin' hoes at (Oct '16) Jun 6 Yay 3
See all Klamath Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Klamath Falls Forum Now

Klamath Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Klamath Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Klamath Falls, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,209 • Total comments across all topics: 282,068,380

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC