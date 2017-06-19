Oregon State Employee Caught Stealing From Marijuana Dispensary
Oregon Department of Revenue employee Theodore Raymond Paulsen has been arrested and charged with Official Misconduct, two counts of Mail Theft, 1st Degree Theft, and Unlawful Possession Of Methamphetamine. Paulsen was caught allegedly forging money orders from a Klamath Falls marijuana shop, and cashing them for himself.
