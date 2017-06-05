Oregon museum displays WWII models bu...

Oregon museum displays WWII models built 75 years ago

Saturday Jun 3 Read more: Washington Times

Through a seemingly endless parade of books, movies, documentaries, archival footage and photographs, World War II and its impact still seem so accessible even though its origins began over 75 years ago. Among the items on display at a new exhibit at the Klamath County Museum of one of the key battles of that war are handmade aircraft models, showing a unique and local perspective of life on the homefront during the war.

